Guests at the event (Photo: VNA)

In 2009, the two countries elevated the relationship to a comprehensive partnership, and issued a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2018, the minister said.Vietnam and Australia have become reliable partners of each other both bilaterally and multilaterally, he stressed.They are also among the top ten trading partners of each other, with two-way trade hitting 15.7 billion USD last year, doubling the figure recorded before 2018, he said, adding that Australia’s official development assistance (ODA) has significantly contributed to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.The bilateral collaboration in national defence and security, agriculture, labour and climate change response has been expanded, benefiting both sides, according to the minister.Son also highlighted people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in education and tourism, saying people-to-people exchanges will create a good premise for the bilateral relationship to grow further in the time to come.