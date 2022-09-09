A majority of the Production Unit Codes come from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, followed by Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc, among others.

The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has most Pack House Codes, followed by Dak Lak, Ben Tre and Dong Nai provinces.

Under a protocol inked between Vietnam and China, the Chinese side will review how Vietnamese durian exporters observe its provisions before trading starts.



To hasten the registration of production units and pack houses from Vietnam, China’s General Administration of Customs allowed the Production Unit Codes and Pack House Codes reviews to be conducted via live videos from July 15 – September 4.



A total of 126 Production Unit Codes and 44 Pack House Codes were reviewed during the period./.

VNA