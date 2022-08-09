51.3 million USD invested in Vinh – Nha Trang railway renovation, upgrade project
The Vinh-Nha Trang railway will be upgraded with a total investment of over 1.2 trillion VND (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has approved the Vinh-Nha Trang railway renovation and upgrade project under the North-South railway with a total investment of over 1.2 trillion VND (51.3 million USD) from 2022 to 2025.
The Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport was assigned to be investors in upgrading projects of roads, bridges and stations with a total length of nearly 1,000km.
The project aimed at ensuring traffic safety, improving the quality of railway connectivity, enhancing the capacity of transport, creating favourable conditions for luring customers and cargo, and effectively exploiting railway infrastructure in the section of Vinh-Nha Trang.
According to the Ministry of Transport’s investment decision, the project capital is from the State budget in the medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021-2025.
The provinces and cities of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa will carry out the project.
Compensation, site clearance and resettlement support of the project will cost 27.6 billion VND, which will be divided into sub-projects carried out by the Provincial People’s Committees of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh.
Work on the project will take place during train operation so the Ministry of Transport requires relevant units to ensure absolute safety.