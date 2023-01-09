

Nguyen Binh Nguyen (right), a ninth grader at Nguyen Tri Phuong High School in Hanoi receives a consolation prize of the 51st edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – The 52nd edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People was launched at a school in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on January 9.

The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication, Ministry of Education and Training, Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, Vietnam Writers Association, Vietnam Post Corporation, Tien Phong, and Nhi Dong newspapers.

Recognising safety as a critical component of its mission and in support of the UN Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, the Universal Postal Union (UPU), in partnership with the UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF), is holding its 52nd International Letter-Writing Competition in 2023 under the theme: "Imagine you are a superhero and your mission is to make all roads around the world safer for children. Write a letter to someone explaining which superpowers you would need to achieve your mission."



It is expected that through the contest, students will have a better understanding of the Road Traffic Laws, and conditions for ensuring road traffic safety, including infrastructure means of transport, vehicles, and travelers on roads and traffic activities.

Vice Chairman of Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh said that the contest helps nurture the love and responsibility of young people for social and national issues.

At the event, Vietnam’s UPU writing contest organisers awarded a consolation prize of the 51st contest and a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Education and Training to Nguyen Binh Nguyen, a ninth grader at Nguyen Tri Phuong High School in Hanoi. This is the 17th time Vietnamese students have won prizes after 34 years of participating in the contest./.