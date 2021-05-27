53 new COVID-19 cases added at May 27 noon, nearly 400 frontline workers honoured
The Ministry of Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, all local infections, over the last 6 hours to 12pm on May 27, raising the national tally to 6,164.
A lab technician performs COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Of the new cases, 30 were confirmed in Bac Ninh, 21 in Bac Giang, and one each in Dien Bien and Hai Duong.
So far, the number of infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country amounted to 3,104, half of which are in Bac Giang.
In the face of the growing complexity of the current COVID-19 resurgence, many agencies, cities and provinces have sent healthcare workers and lab technicians to aid local COVID-19 response in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh. They have been working day and night to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the two provinces.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has awarded certificates of merit to 398 individuals who are frontline medical workers and students from medical universities in recognition of their outstanding performance and tireless support for Bac Giang and Bac Ninh’s COVID-19 fight./.