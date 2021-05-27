Health Bac Ninh sets up 2 more COVID-19 treatment hospitals The authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh, which is a current hotspot of COVID-19, has decided to establish two more hospitals that together are capable of accommodating 700 beds to treat infected people.

Health Vietnam confirms 24 domestic COVID-19 infections on early May 27 morning The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 4,621 cases, with 24 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Vietnam records 7 SARS-CoV-2 variants Results of genetic sequencing of specimens from imported cases into Vietnam show seven new SARS-CoV-2 variants causing the COVID-19 epidemic.