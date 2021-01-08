545 mln USD spent on bomb and mine detection, clearance over last decade
Vietnam spent a total of 12.6 trillion VND (545 million USD) on bomb and mine detection and clearance during the 2010-2020 period, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemicals revealed at its conference in Hanoi on January 8.
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, chairs the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Of the total spending, 1.4 trillion VND came from the national action programme for the settlement of post-war bomb and mine consequences for 2010-2025, 9 trillion VND from development investment projects, and 2.2 trillion VND from non-refundable aid.
The country conducted bomb and mine detection and clearance on more than 500,000 ha during the period, in which Defence Ministry units oversaw 400,000 ha and international organisations 80,000 ha.
Hotspots for toxic chemicals and dioxin residue were basically addressed.
Around 163,000 contributors to the revolution exposed to toxic chemicals and their 73,000 children are currently receiving monthly allowances and are provided with free health insurance cards.
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the conference, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, who is also head of the Standing Office, asked the national steering committee to continue implementing the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s directives on strengthening Party leadership over the settlement of the consequences of toxic chemicals used by the US during wartime, as well as the Government’s decree on managing and carrying out activities to resolve bomb and mine consequences.
The steering committee should review and perfect legal documents and national programmes and plans in conformity with reality, to improve the quality and efficiency of efforts, Vinh said.
He stressed the importance of dissemination to mobilise domestic and international resources towards the complete settlement of post-war bomb and mine and dioxin consequences.
The fight to gain justice for Vietnamese dioxin victims should continue to be conducted in line with Vietnamese law and international law and practice, he added./.