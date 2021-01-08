Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, who is also head of the Standing Office, asked the national steering committee to continue implementing the Party Central Committee Secretariat’s directives on strengthening Party leadership over the settlement of the consequences of toxic chemicals used by the US during wartime, as well as the Government’s decree on managing and carrying out activities to resolve bomb and mine consequences.The steering committee should review and perfect legal documents and national programmes and plans in conformity with reality, to improve the quality and efficiency of efforts, Vinh said.He stressed the importance of dissemination to mobilise domestic and international resources towards the complete settlement of post-war bomb and mine and dioxin consequences.The fight to gain justice for Vietnamese dioxin victims should continue to be conducted in line with Vietnamese law and international law and practice, he added./.