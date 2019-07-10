Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Nearly 54.58 million people have jobs in the second quarter of this year, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on July 10 by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).According to an update on the Vietnamese workforce released at the press conference, income of labourers and the rate of trained employees have increased.During the first quarter, people having jobs numbered 54.32 million, representing a decrease of 0.38 percent against late 2018 but a rise of 0.61 percent year-on-year.Of note, those unemployed were 1,059,000, down 3,280 from late 2018 and 7,980 as compared with the same period last year.The highest unemployment rate was reported in the Mekong Delta with 2.79 percent. It was followed by north central, central coastal, southeastern, Red River and Central Highlands regions with 2.64, 2.43, 1.68 and 1.27 percent, respectively.MoLISA Deputy Minister Doan Mau Diep said the average unemployment rate was forecast to reach 2 percent in the second quarter.Such sectors as processing, manufacturing, construction, retail and wholesale will need more labourers.Meanwhile, the demand for workforce in agriculture, forestry, seafood, mining, finance, banking and insurance is expected to drop, he said.-VNA