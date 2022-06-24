Politics Vietnam, Germany to boost bilateral cooperation Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has underlined the need to enhance the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in the coming time, especially working together to prevent and be ready to deal with new diseases that may break out.

Politics Vietnam always supports UN’s humanitarian efforts: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has affirmed the importance of international humanitarian efforts as well as Vietnam’s commitments to contribute to these activities.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam proposes solutions to optimise women's potential in making socio-economic recovery policy Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has put forward solutions to fully tap the potential and role of women in making policies on socio-economic recovery and development in her remarks at the 2022 Global Summit of Women (GSW) in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23.