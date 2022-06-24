In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people, extended his greetings to the Cambodian Party, State and people on the meaningful day of the two nations.

According to the Deputy PM, Vietnam-Cambodia relations have been continuously consolidated and developed in all fields, bringing practical benefits to the two peoples, and making positive contributions to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

He reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of supporting an independent, peaceful, neutral and developing Cambodia.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An expressed her sincerest and most profound respect and gratitude for the support of the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for the Cambodian side.

She affirmed that Vietnam's support and assistance has contributed to the development of Cambodia from a war-torn to a unified country with complete peace and development in all areas.

This anniversary is a testament to the consolidation and cultivation of the fine friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the peoples, the Cambodian official stressed./.

VNA