Business Vietnam, China seek to promote trading of agro-forestry-fisheries products The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has sent a working group to China’s Guangxi and Yunnan provinces to seek measures to promote the trading of agro-forestry-fisheries products between Vietnam and China, one of the major export markets of Vietnam, said Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam.

Business Use of e-invoices generated from cash registers expanded The taxation sector is taking concerted efforts to have 70% of enterprises and business households using e-invoices generated from cash registers later this year under an initiative launched since December 15, 2022.

Business Durian, coconut expected to join “1-billion-USD” club of exports The export of durian and coconut is expected to hit 1 billion USD this year thanks to increasing demand from China, according to experts.