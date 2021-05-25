57 new domestic infections of COVID-19 logged on early March 25
Vietnam domestically recorded 57 more COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6:00am on May 25, according to the Health Ministry.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam domestically recorded 57 more COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6:00am on May 25, according to the Health Ministry.
The cases comprised 45 in Bac Giang, two in Bac Ninh, four in Hanoi, four in Lang Son, and two in Ha Nam.
The new infections brought the national tally to 5,461, including 3,975 domestically-transmitted cases. The number of new patients posted since on April 27 when the latest wave of outbreaks hit the country amounted to 2,405.
Vietnam’s total number of recoveries from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 reached 2,794. The death toll stood at 44.
Among active patients, 70 tested negative to coronavirus once, 41 twice, and 69 thrice.
The entire nation saw 165,935 people under quarantine and health monitoring across hospitals, residencies and other facilities.
Since April 29, 890,454 COVID-19 tests have been conducted./.