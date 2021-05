Health PM orders safety in industrial parks amidst COVID-19 resurgence Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered localities and ministries and competent agencies to expeditiously work to contain COVID-19 in more than 300 industrial parks nationwide so as to prevent the disruption of the supply chain.

Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 44 The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 24 confirmed one more COVID-19 related death – a 38-year-old worker at an industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, raising the death toll in Vietnam to 44.

Health Vietnam logs 33 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 33 more COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 24, all in quarantine facilities and sealed-off areas, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam records 43rd death related to COVID-19 Vietnam on May 24 reported its 43rd death related to COVID-19, who is a 50-year-old man with a number of underlying health conditions, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.