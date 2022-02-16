Invested by the Soc Trang Energy JSC, the facility spans close to 90ha in the coastal alluvial area and about 3ha inland in Vinh Hai commune.



With a designed total capacity of 120 MW, the project has two phases. The first one valued over 1.4 trillion VND has been completed, resulting in the operation of seven turbines capable of generating 30 MW of electricity.



The total output of phase 1 is 105 GWh per year and phase 2 is 312 GWh per year.



The plant has been selected as a key project in celebration of the 30th reestablishment anniversary of the province./.

