5.7 trillion VND wind power plant inaugurated in Soc Trang
A wind power plant built at a cost of nearly 5.7 trillion VND (250.5 million USD) was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang’s Vinh Chau township on February 15 after more than one year of construction.
Invested by the Soc Trang Energy JSC, the facility spans close to 90ha in the coastal alluvial area and about 3ha inland in Vinh Hai commune.
With a designed total capacity of 120 MW, the project has two phases. The first one valued over 1.4 trillion VND has been completed, resulting in the operation of seven turbines capable of generating 30 MW of electricity.
The total output of phase 1 is 105 GWh per year and phase 2 is 312 GWh per year.
The plant has been selected as a key project in celebration of the 30th reestablishment anniversary of the province./.