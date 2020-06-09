5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the southern part of Buru island, Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on June 9, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said.
The quake’s epicentre was located 126 km southwest of Buru, at a depth of 10 km under the seabed.
The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.
The intensity of the quake was felt in Namole, Piru, Namlea and Ambon areas.
More than 100 houses were damaged when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off nearby North Maluku province on June 4.
Indonesia has been frequently stricken by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire./.
