World Thailand ensures security for former Sri Lankan leader The Bangkok Post on August 12 cited a source saying that former President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa is staying at a hotel in downtown Bangkok and advised to limit going out due to security reason.

World Cambodia calls for protecting endangered Asian elephants Cambodia on August 12 called for a greater participation from all stakeholders to protect and conserve endangered Asian elephants in its protected areas.

World Indonesia's state budget in 2022 exceeds expectations Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani has said that the country's State budget for 2022 is better than the previous year.

World Malaysia: Services revenue surges in Q2 Malaysia’s services revenue grew 25.2% year-on-year to 506.5 billion MYR (113.64 billion USD) in the second quarter of 2022, the Malaysian Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.