5.8-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Maguindanao province in the south of the Philippines on August 13 afternoon.
Hanoi (VNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Maguindanao province in the south of the Philippines on August 13 afternoon.
According to Phivolcs, the tectonic tremor hit 11 kilometers northwest of South Upi in Maguindanao at 2:25pm and had a depth of 62 kilometers.
Shaking was also reported in Cotabato, General Santos, Davao and Kidapawan cities.
The Philippines lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire", which is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities./.
According to Phivolcs, the tectonic tremor hit 11 kilometers northwest of South Upi in Maguindanao at 2:25pm and had a depth of 62 kilometers.
Shaking was also reported in Cotabato, General Santos, Davao and Kidapawan cities.
The Philippines lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire", which is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities./.