World 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia A 7.1-magnitude quake struck the area near Ternate city of North Maluku province of Indonesia early November 15.

World Thai clerk charged with murder after shooting gunman in court Thai police said on November 14 that a legal clerk who ended a bloody courtroom shooting by grabbing a firearm and killing the gunman has been arrested and charged with murder.

World Thailand seizes 176kg of crystal meth in treadmills Thailand’s anti-narcotics police have seized 176kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden in the metal frames of electric treadmills bound for Japan.

World Singapore to apply AI technology at all immigration checkpoints Security clearance at all immigration checkpoints in Singapore will be fully automated with fingerprint, facial and iris scans by 2025, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on November 13.