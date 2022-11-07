Art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Dak Nong (VNA) - The 5th Vietnam-Cambodia people's friendship and cooperation meeting took place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on November 7.



Addressing the event, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Van Muoi said he hopes the event will contribute to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the people of the two countries as well as the provinces of Dak Nong and Mondulkiri of Cambodia.



Located to the south of the Central Highlands region, Dak Nong shares a 141km border with Mondulkiri. There is great potential for the two localities to promote comprehensive cooperation in economy, culture, trade, tourism and investment.



Vann Phal, Vice Chairman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, head of the Cambodian delegation to the event, said that the meeting is to celebrate the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 - 2022).



He affirmed the authorities and people of Cambodia always treasure the long-lasting friendship and cooperation between the two countries, while expressing his hope that the countries' younger generations will continue to promote, preserve and cultivate this special relationship.



He spoke highly of Dak Nong's socio-economic development, especially in mining. He expected that large infrastructure projects implemented in Dak Nong, particularly the highway project that connects Central Highlands and Southeastern provinces with Ho Chi Minh City, will help boost socio-economic development of the localities that border Cambodia, and create new momentum for cooperation and development between sub-regions of the two countries.



In his speech, Colonel Bui Duc Chinh, Political Commissar of the Border Guard High Command of Dak Nong province, emphasised that over the years, the two sides have coordinated closely to maintain political security, social order and safety along the border of Dak Nong and Mondulkiri.



Dak Nong’s border guards have supported Mondulkiri during the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and carried out numerous practicial activities to strengthen friendship between the two localities' people, Chinh said.



The two sides will continue to maintain border management in accordance with the signed agreements and regulations; increase visits, border patrols and management, and coordinate in preventing crimes, he said.



The same day, the two sides visited the Dak Nong Aluminum Company under the Vietnam Coal and Minerals Industry Group in Dak R'Lap district./.