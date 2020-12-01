60 years of close relations between Vietnam and Cuba
-
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets Cuban people in La Habana as part of his official friendship visit to Cuba, March 28, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
-
Fidel Castro, Cuban Prime Minister, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba visits the Liberation zone of southern Vietnam, September 15, 1973 (Photo: VNA)
-
Fidel Castro, Cuban Prime Minister, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban delegation pose for group photos at Ben Hai People’s Security Post during their visit to the liberation zone of southern Vietnam, September 15, 1973 (Photo: VNA)
-
Fidel Castro, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, President of State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba welcomes Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh as part of the latter’s official friendship visit to Cuba from April 24 to 29, 1989 (Photo: VNA)
-
President of State and Government Councils Fidel Castro welcomes Vietnamese State President Le Duc Anh as part of the latter’s official friendship visit to Cuba from October 12 to 17, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
-
State President Tran Duc Luong meets his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro during the former’s official friendship visit to Cuba, April 9, 2000 (Photo: VNA)
-
Cuban President Fidel Castro bids farewell to Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at Jose Marti International Airport in La Habana, wrapping up the latter’s official friendship visit to Cuba, July 10, 1993 (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh hosts a reception for Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Hanoi as part of the Cuban diplomat’s official visit to Vietnam, September 10, 2014 (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese State President Tran Dai Quang and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro witness a signing ceremony for bilateral cooperation deals within the framework of the Vietnamese leader’s official friendship visit to Cuba, November 16, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese State President Tran Dai Quang holds talks with his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro in La Habana as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official friendship visit to Cuba, November 16, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Cuban experts, who assisted Vietnam during wars, in La Habana, November 29, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Cuban President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernández in Hanoi as part of the Cuban leader’s official visit to Vietnam, June 12, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong holds talks with General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Presidents of State and Ministers’ Councils of Cuba within the latter’s official friendship visit to Vietnam from July 7 to 10, 2012 (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Presidents of State and Ministers’ Councils of Cuba inspect guards of honour within the latter’s official friendship visit to Vietnam from July 7 to 10, 2012 (Photo: VNA)
-
State President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse visit Nguyen Van Troi Primary School in La Habana, November 16, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Cuban President of State Council Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, September 27, 2018 (Photo: VNA)