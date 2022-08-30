60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations celebrated in Ha Tinh
The central province of Ha Tinh, which borders two Lao provinces, on August 30 held a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
In his speech, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hoang Trung Dung highlighted that the two countries shared a comprehensive cooperation and great friendship.
He stated that Ha Tinh, which shares a border with Laos’ Bolikhamxay and Khammouane provinces, always has special affection for and works closely with Lao localities in any circumstances.
The sides have regularly exchanged experiences, and signed cooperation pacts to jointly conduct missions for socio-economic development, crime prevention, and border security, he noted.
According to Dung, Ha Tinh has so far aided 17 Lao provinces in human resources training. Meanwhile, Lao localities worked closely with the province in search for and repatriating remains of fallen Vietnamese experts and volunteer soldiers in Laos during the war.
Kongkeo Xaysongkham, Secretary - Governor of Bolikhamxay province, acknowledged that Ha Tinh, despite its own difficulties, has given significant, valuable and prompt assistance for Lao localities regarding personnel training, medical equipment, investment, and construction.
Bolikhamxay, in return, supported Ha Tinh in overcoming flooding consequences and searching for Vietnamese martyrs’ remains, the official added./.