A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Soc Trang province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,493,894 with 622 new cases recorded on October 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 359 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,599,560.
Meanwhile, there are 55 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,158.
As of the end of October 17, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 260,667,497 with 86,881 doses administered on October 17./.