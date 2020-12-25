6.3 magnitude quake shakes Philippines
Illustrative photo (Source: AFP)
Manila (VNA) – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Batangas province on the Philippines' main Luzon Island in the morning of December 25.
According to the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs), the quake, which struck at 7:43 a.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 74 kilometers, about 10 kilometers northwest of Calatagan town, about 100 kilometers south of Manila.
Parts of the capital city of Manila and nearby provinces were reported to strongly feel the temblor.
The institute said aftershocks and damage are likely to take place.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire"./.