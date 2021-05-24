63.4 percent of Vietnamese communes meet new-style rural criteria
A total of 5,248 out of Vietnam’s 8,267 communes, or 63.4 percent, fulfilled the criteria set for new-style rural areas as of the end of April, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The rate is expected to reach 65 percent at the end of June.
Also by the end of April, 305 and 24 communes nationwide were recognised as advanced and model new-style rural ones, respectively. Meanwhile, 12 provinces and cities have seen all of its communes meet the criteria.
The national target programme on building new-styled rural areas was initiated by the Government in 2010 with the aim of developing rural regions. The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.
Advanced and model new-style rural status have higher requirements./.