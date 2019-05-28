At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Dak Lak People’s Committee and Hung Nhon Group from southern Binh Phuoc province and De Heus Group from the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Buon Ma Thuot city on May 28 on the construction of a hi-tech agricultural park complex in the Central Highland province.The 66 million USD project will cover 200 ha and be carried out from the third quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2025.It includes a 80-ha farm for 2,400 breeding pigs selected and imported from the Netherlands; a 30-ha chicken breeding area; and a 15-ha plant for pork slaughtering and organic fertiser production.Vu Manh Hung, Chairman and General Director of the Hung Nhon Group, said once completed, the complex will become a leading centre of hi-tech application in animal husbandry, creation of chained products, animal feed, organic fertiliser, and commercial livestock products with the best quality in Vietnam, aiming for exports to the Southeast Asian region.The project uses grid-connected solar power system and breeding process applying technology 4.0 in accordance with Global GAP standards.It is expected to generate stable jobs for 200-300 lcoal ethnic minority workers.The project aims to provide safe and disease-free breeding stocks for Central Highland and southern provinces.Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee Pham Ngoc Nghi said the province has a lot of potential to develop agriculture, especially farming land.The investment in the DHN hi-tech agricultural park complex is in line with the province’s strategy to develop agricultural economy, he said.Nghi pledged to to create all possible conditions for the Hung Nhon Group and De Hues to soon complete the project.-VNA