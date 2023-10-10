69 years of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2023)
Hanoi is not only the national political-administrative centre but also a driving force for national economic development.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
Infographic89 million passengers pass through airports
Airports around Vietnam welcomed 89 million passengers during the first nine months of this year, an increase of 20% over the same period of 2022.
See more
InfographicVietnam-Cuba special relations
The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.
InfographicFidel Castro’s historic visit to Vietnam’s liberated zone
The visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in 1973 stands as a momentous and significant historical milestone, showcasing the deep and enduring relationship between the two nations.
InfographicVietnam - Brazil Comprehensive Partnership
Brazil has always been the largest and most important partner of Vietnam in South America. Along with an increase in economic - trade cooperation, cultural - educational - tourism exchanges between the two countries continue to be strengthened, acting as bridges to bring the two countries’ peoples closer together.
InfographicVietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship relations
The official visit to Bulgaria by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue from September 23-26 aims to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular.
InfographicVietnam - Bangladesh traditional friendship
Since Vietnam - Bangladesh diplomatic relations were established on February 2, 1973, bilateral ties have been consolidated and continually grown.