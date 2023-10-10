Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cuba special relations The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.

Politics Infographic Fidel Castro’s historic visit to Vietnam’s liberated zone The visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in 1973 stands as a momentous and significant historical milestone, showcasing the deep and enduring relationship between the two nations.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Brazil Comprehensive Partnership Brazil has always been the largest and most important partner of Vietnam in South America. Along with an increase in economic - trade cooperation, cultural - educational - tourism exchanges between the two countries continue to be strengthened, acting as bridges to bring the two countries’ peoples closer together.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship relations The official visit to Bulgaria by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue from September 23-26 aims to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular.