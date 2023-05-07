Contestants at the 6th Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) Championship 2023 (national level) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 6th Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) Championship 2023 (national level) was kicked off in Hanoi on May 7.



The event attracted the participation of 200 most outstanding contestants selected from 36 teams from high schools, colleges, universities and academies across the country.



In this national qualifying round, contestants will compete with ACP Photoshop and ACP Illustrator categories to find top 15 contestants with the best results to enter the national final round.



Accordingly, 15 prizes will be awarded to three groups, including three first prizes, three second prizes, three third prizes and six consolation prizes.



The top three first prizes will have a chance to compete in the World Championship, taking place from July 30 to August 2 in Orlando, Florida, the US.



The World Graphic Design Championship (ACPWC) is an annual competition organised by Certiport Corporation (USA) since 2013 to find the top design professionals using Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Indesign softwares.



The competition opens to students from 13-22 years old globally and attracts hundreds of thousands of contestants from nearly 70 countries and territories to participate each year.



In 2019, the Vietnamese team won the Most Voted Audience Award. In the 2020-2021 edition, two Vietnamese contestants entered Top 4 and Top 10 in the world competition./.