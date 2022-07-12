70 turtles released to nature
A total of 70 rescued turtles were released back to the wild on July 12, the biggest number of the species received here so far.
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) –
The release, co-organised by the reserve, the Cuc Phuong national park, and the Asian Turtle Program, saw 56 big-headed turtles (Platysternon megacephalum) and 14 keeled box turtles (Cuora mouhotii) entering the new habitat assessed as suitable to them.
A representative from the national park said they were rescued from illegal wildlife trade or voluntarily handed over by organisations and individuals, and are now healthy enough to return to live in the natural environment.
A keeled box turtle (Illustrative photo: asianturtleprogram.org)The park has carried out hundreds of similar releases for thousands of animals belonging to many different species in the Cuc Phuong primeval forest and other national parks and nature reserves across the country.
Currently, its 7,000m2 turtle conservation centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh is caring for about 3,000 individuals of nearly 30 turtle species./.