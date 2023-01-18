World Thailand’s trade with RCEP members increases last year Thailand recorded 300 billion USD in trade with other member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2022, up 7.11% year on year, official data showed.

World Singapore expects to fully recover tourism in 2024 The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on January 17 estimated that visitor arrivals in the city state will recover to the pre-pandemic level in 2024.