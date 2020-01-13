At the event (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony on January 13 marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam – China diplomatic ties.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said the stable and healthy development of the bilateral ties over the past three decades has made positive contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



He said the Party, State and people of Vietnam always treasure friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the Party, Government and people of China – one of the top priorities in Vietnam’s external policy.



Since 2004, China has been the largest trade partner of Vietnam. Meanwhile, Vietnam has been China’s largest trade partner in ASEAN and the eight largest globally since 2016.



Mai suggested that both sides continue fully and effectively realising high-level common perceptions, strengthening political trust, further stepping up people-to-people exchange, control and properly address differences at sea.



Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Song Jingwu said the 70-year history has proved that the China – Vietnam traditional friendship has been an invaluable asset of the two Parties, States and peoples, which needs to be treasured, protected and handed down to later generations.



At the event, Vietnamese and Chinese artists and students staged music performances honouring bilateral friendship./.

VNA