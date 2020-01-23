70th anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties marked
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh (centre) speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia hosted a press conference and a reception in Moscow on January 22 to mark the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950).
Speaking at the reception, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh stressed that in the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019, the bilateral relationship has been strengthened as hundreds of activities were organised in the two countries, including visits of high-ranking leaders and cultural exchanges.
Vietnam and Russia will celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, offering a chance for the two countries to review their achievements, he said.
For his part, Nicolay Nozdrev, head of the Third Asian Department under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership have been consolidated in all fields over the years despite changes in the region and the world.
The two nations have maintained dialogues in many spheres and effectively coordinated together on international forums, he added.
The Russian diplomat voiced his belief in the sound cooperation between the two countries in 2019 will continue in the following years, especially when Vietnam assumes its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term.
At the earlier press conference, Ambassador Manh highlighted Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in various fields such as politics, foreign affairs and economy in 2019, as well as the country’s activities on international forums./.
