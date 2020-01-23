Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on January 22 on the occasion of the traditional lunar New Year and the 90th founding anniversary of the Party (February 3).

Politics Congratulations to new Marshall leaders Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 22 cabled a message of congratulations to David Kabua on his election as the ninth President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Politics Condolences to Czech Senate over death of speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.