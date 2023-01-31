73rd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties marked in St. Petersburg, Moscow on January 30 (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Foreign Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg city hosted a conference in both online and offline forms to mark the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam- Russia diplomatic relations in Moscow on January 30.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the time-tested relationship between the Vietnam and Russia in all spheres, saying it is a precious asset of the two countries.

The ambassador said 2023 is a year of great significance to the bilateral ties as the two countries will celebrate the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's arrival in Petrograd (now St. Petersburg). It’s also an opportunity for both nations to review their achievements.

Several works will also be inaugurated in the year to celebrate the special ties, including a statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersbur, he added.

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko confirmed that Vietnam has always been one of Russia's closest and most reliable partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The Southeast Asian country is still Russia's largest trading partner in ASEAN despite changes in the region and the world.



Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg city, Evgeny Grigoriev said that the conference is the continuation of the sixth project of the committee, under the name "Celebrating the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's arrival in Russia.

He aslo noted there will be many events organised by the city government under this project during the year./.