Participants at the event highlighted the time-tested relationship between Vietnam and Russia in all spheres, stressing it is a precious asset of the two countries.

2023 is a year of great significance to the bilateral ties as the two countries will celebrate the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's arrival in St. Petersburg.

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko confirmed that, Vietnam has always been one of Russia's closest and most reliable partners in the Asia-Pacific region. The country is still Russia's largest trading partner in ASEAN despite changes in the region and the world.

Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, spoke highly of the decision by St. Petersburg to hold the event annually. She stressed this reflects the sound and close relationship between the Russian city with Vietnamese partners.

The conference is the continuation of the sixth project of the committee, under the name "Celebrating the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's arrival in Russia. According to the committee, several works will be inaugurated this year to celebrate the special ties with Vietnam, including a statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg./.

VNA