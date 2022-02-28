Illustrative image (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) will cooperate with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union (VFU) to support 7.5 million farming households to introduce free of charge their products in its e-commerce platform Postmart.vn in 2022.



Deputy General Director of VNPOST Nguyen Kien Cuong said from now to 2025, the coordination will focus on introducing and connecting consumption; developing a supply chain of safe and high quality agricultural products of farmers; building and developing sustainable value production chains in association with national target programmes; and developing a network of sales collaborators and agents.





VNPOST is managing to update agricultural production households' information on the platform (Photo: congthuong.vn

VNPOST will provide preferential products and services to the VFU and members of its chapters, professional associations, farmers' clubs, cooperative groups, and cooperatives.



It is managing to update agricultural production households' information on the platform, as well as helping farmers and agricultural cooperatives actively apply digital technologies in their production and trading activities.



It planned to connect with postal e-commerce platforms of Japan, Singapore and some other regional countries in the coming time.

Vietnamese products on sales on Postmart.vn are expected to be connected to e-commerce platforms of countries in the region, towards expanding to developed countries. /.