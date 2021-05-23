76 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 23 afternoon
Vietnam reported 76 new COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 6pm on May 23, all of them were locally-transmitted infections, announced the Ministry of Health.
Preparation for COVID-19 vaccine injection (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Of the new cases, 57 were logged in Bac Giang province, and the remainder in neighbouring Bac Ninh province.
As of 6pm on May 23, Vietnam documented 3,734 local and 1,483 imported cases. A total of 2,164 cases have been detected since the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country on April 27.
Of those who are still under treatment, 56 tested negative with the coronavirus once, 31 twice and 31 others thrice.
The number of recoveries were 2,721 while the death toll stood at 42./.