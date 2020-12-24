Politics Vietnam fulfills role as AIPA Chair: top legislator Vietnam has well fulfilled its role as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020 despite serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and record floods and storms, thus contributing to increasing the country’s position and prestige in the region and the world, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.

Politics Hanoi Party Committee reviews efforts to fight corruption The Party Committee of Hanoi on December 23 convened a conference, chaired by Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue, to review its anti-corruption operations, home affairs, and judicial reforms in 2020 and map out plans for 2021.

Politics People-to-people diplomacy needs reform: Official Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Tran Quoc Vuong, has called for more effort to renew the content and method and increase the efficiency of people-to-people diplomacy.

Business Vietnam launches first-ever free trade agreement portal The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 23 held a ceremony in Hanoi to launch the Vietnam Free Trade Agreement Portal (FTAP), at fta.moit.gov.vn, to help the domestic business community make the most of the opportunities brought about by trade deals to which Vietnam is party.