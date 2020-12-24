76th founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Venezuela
The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office in Venezuela have laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh monument in Caracas’ Simon Bolivar avenue to mark the 76th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – 2020).
Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Defence Attaché Office in Venezuela lay wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh monument (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela)
Speaking at the event taking place in conjunction with the anniversary, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen reviewed milestones of the force during the past 76 years.
Duyen took the occasion to pay respect to heroes and martyrs who shed their blood for the national independence and peace.
The diplomat said despite of the COVID-19 pandemic’s complicated developments, the embassy and office have conducted several practical activities in contribution to fostering the Vietnam – Venezuela multifaceted cooperation, friendship, and comprehensive partnership./.