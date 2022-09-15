Throughout the past 77 years, VNA’s contribution to the nation has been unparalleled.

During wartime, VNA reporters were on the frontlines bringing news to the nation.

Today, VNA has evolved into a fast-paced and modern news organisation.

It has over 30 overseas bureaus and 63 on home soil.

VNA has maintained its role as an official media organisation and a reliable information centre for the Party and the State.

It has unveiled a variety of new, advanced, and multimedia products to meet customer demand and demand from the general public.

It has a strong presence on social networks, engaging a wide range of readers.

VNA has promptly adopted policies and measures to change amid new circumstances.

VNA has also gained international recognition as a leading national news agency in the region.

It has partnered with more than 40 news agencies and international press organisations.

It is also among the executive board members of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies./.

VNA