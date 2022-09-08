77th National Day marked in Cuba
President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the independent Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Cuba hosted a ceremony in Havana to celebrate the 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022), which saw the presence of many Cuban top politicians, diplomats from ASEAN member states and Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the Caribbean country.
In his welcoming remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung highlighted the historic significance of Vietnam’s Independence Day, recalling President Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the independent Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square 77 years ago.
Since then, under the leadership of the Communist Party, Vietnam has surmounted immense hardship to rise from a war-torn, underdeveloped nation to one of the world’s 40 biggest economies that posted a GDP growth of 6.42% in the first quarter of this year, Tung said.
Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung delivers a remark at the 77th National Day celebration on September 8. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam has now become a fast-growing country with improved living standards, socio-political stability and heightened reputation in the global stage, he added.
He further noted that the Party, State and people of Vietnam are proud to sustain and nurture the friendship, comprehensive partnership and trust with those of Cuba over the past 62 years. He expressed his confidence that the bilateral ties will last forever and further expand for the benefit of the two peoples./.