Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The country had 79,300 newly-established businesses with a combined registered capital of 999.4 trillion VND (42.97 billion USD) in January – July, representing year-on-year increases of 4.6 percent and 29.6 percent, respectively.The average registered capital of each newly-established firm was 12.6 billion VND, up 23.9 percent, the highest level in recent years.As many as 24,300 businesses resumed operation, up 29.9 percent against the same period last year.In the economic sector, 1,100 businesses were established in agriculture, forestry and aquaculture, 21,600 in industry and construction, and 56,600 in services, accounting for 1.4 percent, 27.2 percent and 71.4 percent respectively of the total newly-established firms.Major economic regions reported an increasing number of newly-established businesses such as the Red River Delta (7.2 percent), the north-central and central coastal region (6.8 percent), and the Central Highlands (10.3 percent).-VNA