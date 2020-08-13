80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence on August 12 received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, which were sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy to assist the COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang city.
The medical supply is sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy (Photo: VNA)
