Health Thousands join blood donation festival in Hanoi Thousands of people, mainly youngsters and students, participated in “Chu nhat do 2021” (Red Sunday) blood donation festival, which opened at the Hanoi University of Technology in the capital city on January 17.

Health Two imported COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries reported Two imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 18, raising the national count to 1,539, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.