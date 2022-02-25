The poll took place from February 11-15. It received more than 387,000 votes from all social classes and six socio-economic sectors.

The poll aimed to investigate people’s willingness to have their children at the age of 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ratio of willingness among parents with children aged 5-11 years old is 80 percent.

12 percent showed hesitation and only 3 percent said that they are not willing to allow their children get vaccination.

Among people with willingness, the majority (or 70 percent) explained that they hope that their children are vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure their safety and avoid serious symptoms of the disease if they are infected./.

VNA