81 percent of people willing to have children vaccinated against COVID-19: poll
Up to 81 percent of people in general said that they are willing to get children aging from 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll conducted in all 63 localities nationwide by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.
The poll, taking place from February 11-15 and received 387,037 votes from all social classes and six socio-economic sectors, aimed to investigate people’s willingness to have their children at the age of 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the ratio of willingness among parents with children aged 5-11 years old is 80 percent.
At the same time, 12 percent showed hesitation and only 3 percent said that they are not willing to allow their children get vaccination.
Among people with willingness, the majority (70 percent) explained that they hope that their children are vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure their safety and avoid serious symptoms of the disease if they are infected.
At the same time, 78 percent of people said that they “are very interested” in the scheme. The ratio is similar among parents having children aging from 5-11 years old (79 percent). Meanwhile, 19 percent said that they are “relatively interest” in the issue and only one percent showed no interest.
Regarding the awareness of the necessity of COVID-19 vaccination among children aging 5-11, 78 percent said that it is “very necessary and need to be conducted as soon as possible, and COVID-19 vaccination is similar to the injection of vaccines against other diseases like pertussis, tetanus, tuberculosis and measles."
The ratio of such awareness among parents having children at the age of 5-11 is 76 percent.
The ratio of people “very confident” on the country’s capacity to control and push back the pandemic in the time to come is 72 percent. The result is the highest among polls conducted since August 2021./.