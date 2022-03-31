81 percent of Vietnamese consider online shopping to be integral to everyday life: Study
Eighty-one percent of Vietnamese respondents considered online shopping to be integral to everyday life, according to a regional consumer study conducted by e-commerce platform Lazada in collaboration with Milieu Insight.
The study surveyed 6,000 online shoppers, 1,000 from each country, on their current and future commerce behaviours and attitudes. It was conducted in January 2022 across six Southeast Asian markets – Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
Its findings show that 59 percent of Vietnamese digital consumers made online purchase at least once per week. Some 85 percent said they have been spending more online since the outset of COVID-19.
About 66 percent of respondents said that they always seek the best deal to optimise household expenses and 52 percent a strong preference for shopping from local brands.
The results indicate a major opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises on online marketplaces as the sites not only help sellers access buyers more easily but also optimise costs./.