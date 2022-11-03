819 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 3
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,504,910 with 819 new cases recorded on November 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 244 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,604,186.
Meanwhile, there are 56 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,165.
As of the end of November 2, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 262,147,864 with 65,750 doses administered on November 2./.