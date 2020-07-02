Society Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri on July 1.

Society Long An discovers 35,500 sets of martyrs’ remains so far The Mekong Delta province of Long An has so far found and collected more than 35,500 sets of martyrs’ remains, nearly 17,000 of whom were identified, according to the provincial steering committee on search, repatriation and identification of remains of fallen soldiers.

Society Vietnam, US look to expand press cooperation Member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and deputy head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education Thuan Huu hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in Hanoi on July 1.

Society Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.