Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi has recorded 82.5% of its population receiving health management services, aiming to achieve the goal of covering the entire population with health management by 2025.



It is in line with the municipal Party Committee’s programme on developing the social welfare system, improving social well-being and the quality of life for the local people during the 2021-2025 period.



The municipal Department of Health also pledged to provide health check-ups for all the population in the second quarter of 2024.



To meet the goal, the city’s health care sector has rolled out this initiative to all inner and outlying districts. So far, some of them have been performing well, such as Me Linh, Tay Ho, Hoan Kiem, and Chuong My. In the coming time, the sector will continue expanding this programme, and send city-level hospital doctors to inner and outlying districts for free medical check-ups and treatment, said Director of the municipal Health Department Tran Thi Nhi Ha.

Regarding the target regarding the number of doctors, the city currently has 14 doctors per 10,000 people. To meet it, additional 1,555 doctors are needed, or 518 more doctors per year. These doctors will be attracted through various recruitment drives for civil servants, as well as through schemes to lure quality workforce and human resources development plans for the local health care sector during the 2021-2025 period.

Ha said the sector has worked to ensure the quality of public health care and complete the target for the number of hospital beds per 10,000 people, such as completing investment proposals under its management, and assessing requirements and capacity of projects under the watch of inner and outlying districts.

Regarding the privisation of hospitals to increase the bed-to-population ratio, the municipal People's Committee on June 14 assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to take the lead in coordinating with the Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the authorities of Bac Tu Liem, Thach That, Gia Lam and Soc Son outlying districts to review and step up the work./.

