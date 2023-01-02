Society Birthplace information added on new Vietnamese passports The Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies will add “place of birth” information in new passports from January 1, 2023, said the Vietnam Immigration Department.

Society Hanoi enters New Year with fresh optimism Facing a range of difficulties and challenges last year, Hanoi has realised and even exceeded all 22 of its socio-economic targets, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in a recent interview.

Society Infographic Top 10 significant events that shape Vietnam in 2022 GDP growth faster than expected, border reopening, and fuel shortages in many localities are among the top 10 events that shaped Vietnam in 2022, as selected by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Traffic accidents kill 14 people on first day of New Year holidays Twenty six traffic accidents occurred nationwide on December 31 - the first day of the 2023 New Year holidays (December 31-January 2), killing 14 people and injuring 11 others, according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.