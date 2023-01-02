83 traffic accidents in New Year holiday
Eighty-three traffic accidents happened in the three days of the New Year, killing 50 people and injuring 51 others, an increase of 29.7%, 31.6% and 45.7%, respectively, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
At the scene of a traffic accident (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Eighty-three traffic accidents happened in the three days of the New Year, killing 50 people and injuring 51 others, an increase of 29.7%, 31.6% and 45.7%, respectively, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
The ministry reported that a total of 21,872 traffic law violations have been handled, with fines totaling over 37.58 billion VND (1.59 million USD).
Due to high travel demand, jams occurred on the first day of the holiday (December 31, 2022) at gateways of big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
On the last day of the holiday (January 2), a large number of vehicles flocked to the cities' inner, but no serious congestion has been reported.
Traffic police have been mobilised to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in major points./.