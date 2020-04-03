85 COVID-19 patients declared recovered, discharged from hospitals
85 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam were declared recovered and discharged from hospitals as of 12:00 on April 3.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicQuick responses, all-out efforts needed to win fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requests all organisations and individuals to strictly follow a set of rules in order to win the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus.
See more
InfographicDrastic measures to contain spread of COVID-19
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
InfographicHow 'Social Distancing' actually works
To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.
InfographicMore drastic measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread
The Prime Minister has requested more drastic measures to prevent COVID-19 spread.
InfographicCOVID-19 laboratories licensed by Ministry of Health
The Health Ministry has allowed 19 medical facilities to test for Covid-19 in addition to the three approved by the World Health Organization.
InfographicVietnam reports 45 SARS-CoV-2 infected cases
Vietnam has reported 45 SARS-CoV-2 infected cases as of 17:30, March 13, 2020.