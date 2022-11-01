87 businesses honoured for implementing social insurance policies
The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) held a ceremony in northern Ninh Binh province on October 31 to honour 87 businesses in 20 northern cities and provinces for their outstanding performance in implementing social and health insurance policies in the 2017-2021 period.
According to the VSS, 103 others in the south will also be honoured.
The businesses have not only shown strong performance in implementing policies and laws on social, health, and unemployment insurance for years, but also seen high production results and strong social responsibilities and business ethics.
VSS General Director Tran Dinh Lieu said that over the past 27 years, important achievements have been recorded in social insurance work.
The number of people joining social insurance rose 7.2 times from 2.3 million people in 1995 to 16.5 million in 2021, while the number of people engaging in voluntary social insurance surged 241.7 times in the period to 1.45 million in 2021.
At the same time, the number of people paying unemployment insurance increase from nearly 6 million in 2009 to 13.4 million in 2021, and that covered by health insurance also rose from 7.1 million in 1995 to 88.8 million in 2021, or 91.01% of the country’s population.
Currently, about 600,000 enterprises and agencies are paying social, health and unemployment insurance for 15.1 million employees.
Particularly, during COVID-19 period, the VSS exerted great efforts to support labourers, he said, adding that so far, 47.2 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) of assistance has been provided to labourers and employers./.