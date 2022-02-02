8,744 new COVID-19 cases added to national count on Feb 2
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam documented 8,744 new COVID-19 cases, including 22 imported, over the last 24 hours to 4:00pm on February 2, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log in the highest daily caseload, with 2,716 cases. It was followed by Da Nang with 778 cases, Thanh Hoa 353 and Hai Phong 283.
The national count now stands at 2,295,494 cases, with a majority of the cases reported since the fourth wave hit Vietnam in late April last year.
There are 2,735 COVID-19 patients in serious conditions nationwide.
A further 6,795 patients were given the all-clear on the same day, raising the total recoveries to 2,068,853.
A total of 181,581,833 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, including nearly 79.08 million being the first dose, more than 74.18 million the second, and over 28.32 million the third./.
