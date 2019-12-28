89th joint patrol on Mekong River concludes
The 89th international joint patrol on the Mekong River concluded on December 27, with China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand taking part.
At the joint patrol (Photo: bangkokpost)
According to the Yunnan provincial public security department, 128 law enforcement officers participated in the mission aboard six vessels, covering 542km.
A consultation meeting on emergency response capability was also held in Laos.
As planned, China and Laos will hold a week-long training session in key areas on the Mekong River following the patrol.
Joint patrol among China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began in late 2011 after a gang hijacked two vessels and killed 13 Chinese sailors on Thailand’s waters.
The Mekong River is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping among China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam./.
