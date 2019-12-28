World Indonesia wins deals worth 16 bln VND at Vietnam Expo 2019 Indonesian firms reached deals worth 16 billion VND (695,000 USD) at the Vietnam Expo 2019 that took place earlier this month in Ho Chi Minh City, said Chief Indonesian Trade Attaché in Hanoi Mohammad Iqbal Djamil.

World Philippines’ tourism makes new progress with 8 million visitors The Philippine Department of Tourism said tourism is booming in the country with more than 8 million visitors in 2019.

World Cambodian PM defends stance on rice pricing Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has defended his stance on letting the free market determine prices of rice, saying that appeal for the government’s intervention in rice prices is unreasonable.