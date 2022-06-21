About 3,000 people from 99 Yoga clubs representing 16 provinces and cities participated in the event held at the Square of October 30 on the shore of Ha Long Bay.

This is the second time in a row that Quang Ninh province organizes such a large-scale program to respond to the International Yoga Day.

The event is a practical activity aimed at strengthening and cultivating the good friendship between Vietnam and India. This is also a promotion about the country and people of the two countries, and at the same time sends the message "Yoga is the most effective way to train body - mind" to the public./.

VNA